The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) CEO James Hagedorn Sells 77,770 Shares

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) CEO James Hagedorn sold 77,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $17,392,482.80.

James Hagedorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $5,521,689.81.

On Friday, May 14th, James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total transaction of $5,980,629.90.

NYSE:SMG traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,305. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $138.31 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SMG shares. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

