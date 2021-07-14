The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.00 Billion

Equities research analysts expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report sales of $5.00 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.06 billion. The Southern posted sales of $4.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Southern will report full year sales of $21.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.68 billion to $22.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $22.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.49 billion to $23.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Southern.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%.

SO has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

SO traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $61.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,937,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948,711. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Southern has a 52-week low of $51.22 and a 52-week high of $66.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.23%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,791.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,425 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,721. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Southern by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 17,235 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,322,000 after purchasing an additional 206,294 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 67,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 59.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

