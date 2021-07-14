The Swatch Group’s (SWGAY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Friday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Swatch Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. AlphaValue upgraded The Swatch Group to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

The Swatch Group stock opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.24. The Swatch Group has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $18.59.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

