The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.88. The9 shares last traded at $11.39, with a volume of 711,510 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.38.

Get The9 alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCTY. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of The9 during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of The9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of The9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,227,000. 5.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet company in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily focuses on developing cryptocurrencies mining business. It also operates and develops proprietary or licensed online games, primarily mobile games and TV games. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for The9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.