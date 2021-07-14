Thomas Donald Brisbin Sells 12,461 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NYSE:WLDN) Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NYSE:WLDN) Chairman Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 12,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $452,458.91.

Thomas Donald Brisbin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 10,000 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $393,200.00.

NYSE:WLDN traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,715. Willdan Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $54.99.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

