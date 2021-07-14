Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $10.25 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 65.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 68,713 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Linde were worth $10,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 46.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 33.9% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.7% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.3% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.00.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $289.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $150.66 billion, a PE ratio of 52.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $293.86. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $214.14 and a 1 year high of $305.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

