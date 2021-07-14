Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 1,350 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 512,879 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.34% of Associated Banc worth $10,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 436,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,434,000 after buying an additional 30,767 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,182,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,162,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

ASB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

ASB stock opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. Associated Banc had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Associated Banc’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In related news, Director John F. Bergstrom bought 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $638,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,798.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 3,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $64,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,774,390. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.