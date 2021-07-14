Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 4,879 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 141,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,879 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $11,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 232.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 51,571 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $82.48 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $63.62 and a 1 year high of $84.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.85.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

