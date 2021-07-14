Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) PT Set at $33.54 by William Blair

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) has been given a $33.54 price target by research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. William Blair’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.81% from the stock’s current price.

THRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Thryv in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Thryv in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Thryv stock opened at $32.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24. Thryv has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $37.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.05.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $280.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Thryv will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Thryv news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $338,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,555 shares of company stock valued at $935,516. 56.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THRY. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,879,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,110,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,771,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,452,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

