Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) PT Set at $33.54 by William Blair

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) has been given a $33.54 price target by research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. William Blair’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.81% from the stock’s current price.
THRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Thryv in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Thryv in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of Thryv stock opened at $32.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24. Thryv has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $37.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.05.
In other Thryv news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $338,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,555 shares of company stock valued at $935,516. 56.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THRY. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,879,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,110,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,771,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,452,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Thryv
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
