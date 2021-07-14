Thryv (NYSE:THRY) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THRY) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $33.84, but opened at $32.90. Thryv shares last traded at $33.06, with a volume of 226 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,029,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $23,473,101.60.

About Thryv (NYSE:THRY)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.