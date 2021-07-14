Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) CTO Sells $96,000.00 in Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) CTO Marc Nissan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $96,000.00.

NYSE TLYS traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $15.42. The company had a trading volume of 10,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,904. The firm has a market cap of $465.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.03. Tilly’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.57.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $163.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.22 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 25,256 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Tilly’s by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in Tilly’s by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Tilly’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TLYS. B. Riley upped their target price on Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.