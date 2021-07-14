Tolar (TOL) Trading 28.9% Lower This Week

Tolar (CURRENCY:TOL) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. One Tolar coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Tolar has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar. Tolar has a market cap of $1.29 million and $51,226.00 worth of Tolar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tolar Profile

TOL is a coin. Tolar’s total supply is 760,245,687 coins and its circulating supply is 215,107,791 coins. Tolar’s official Twitter account is @TolarHashNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tolar is tolar.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HashNET is a platform designed for scalable, fast, secure and fair transactions. It employs Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and the consensus algorithm that aims to keep all positive characteristics of blockchain technology while increasing throughput to more than 200,000 transactions per second. “

Buying and Selling Tolar

