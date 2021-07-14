TOMS Capital Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 537,160 Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC)

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 537,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP owned 4.88% of Marquee Raine Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

Get Marquee Raine Acquisition alerts:

Separately, Loop Capital started coverage on Marquee Raine Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of MRAC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.89. 7 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,753. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.88. Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $13.11.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Profile

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Marquee Raine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marquee Raine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.