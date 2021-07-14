TOMS Capital Investment Management LP Has $14.47 Million Stock Holdings in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS)

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,407,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,660 shares during the period. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II makes up approximately 1.1% of TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s holdings in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II were worth $14,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Indaba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,704,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,420,000. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II by 11.4% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 780,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II by 66.7% during the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II by 19.6% during the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 598,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 98,053 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II alerts:

Shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 28,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,855. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.12. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Beta Corp. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.