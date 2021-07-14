Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) PT Raised to C$20.00 at CIBC

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its price target raised by equities researchers at CIBC from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TPZEF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Topaz Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Topaz Energy from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Topaz Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

TPZEF remained flat at $$13.10 during trading on Wednesday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,188. Topaz Energy has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $14.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.68.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

