TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.73.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLD. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

TopBuild stock opened at $183.35 on Wednesday. TopBuild has a one year low of $112.13 and a one year high of $235.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. TopBuild had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TopBuild news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $1,154,013.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,162,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in TopBuild by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,782,000 after acquiring an additional 14,111 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,136,000. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

