Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRCH) Director Sells $4,200,000.00 in Stock

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRCH) Director Alexandre Zyngier sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00.
NYSE TRCH opened at $3.99 on Wednesday.
About Torchlight Energy Resources
Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Torchlight Energy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torchlight Energy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.