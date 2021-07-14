Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRCH) Director Sells $4,200,000.00 in Stock

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRCH) Director Alexandre Zyngier sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00.

NYSE TRCH opened at $3.99 on Wednesday.

Get Torchlight Energy Resources alerts:

About Torchlight Energy Resources

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on June 23, 2021 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Torchlight Energy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torchlight Energy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.