Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $24.40, but opened at $23.50. Torrid shares last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 200 shares.

Specifically, CEO Elizabeth Munoz sold 252,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $4,961,790.68. Also, Director Lisa M. Harper sold 730,397 shares of Torrid stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $14,344,997.08. Insiders sold 11,924,461 shares of company stock worth $234,196,414 over the last ninety days.

Torrid Company Profile (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

