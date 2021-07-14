Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Acquires 7,319 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 62.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the period. American Water Works makes up 0.7% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their target price on American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Shares of AWK stock traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $163.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,465. The stock has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

