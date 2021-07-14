Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Acquires 846 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in Square by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of Square stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.85. 216,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,890,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.14 and a 52-week high of $283.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.53. The firm has a market cap of $109.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 342.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SQ. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.74.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $25,007,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.23, for a total transaction of $2,192,300.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,073,985 shares of company stock valued at $247,937,701. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.