Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 300.3% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 392.1% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,776,000 after buying an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,804,001,000 after buying an additional 388,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.46.

MA traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $386.71. 143,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,096,172. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $383.25 billion, a PE ratio of 58.76, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $368.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,565,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,441 shares of company stock valued at $6,280,600. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

