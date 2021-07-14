Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Buys 3,423 Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 35,343 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. 58.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.29. 7,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,663. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $20.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19 and a beta of 2.61.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.23). NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $361.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 280.70%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

