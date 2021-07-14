Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Sells 1,546 Shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Rattler Midstream were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 2.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,351,000 after acquiring an additional 33,395 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 62.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 115,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 44,310 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,621,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 7,290.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RTLR traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.50. 1,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,294. Rattler Midstream LP has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 4.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.09). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $98.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream LP will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.39%.

Several analysts have issued reports on RTLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.