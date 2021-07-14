Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Short Interest Update

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Tower One Wireless stock opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09. Tower One Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14.
About Tower One Wireless
See Also: What is Put Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for Tower One Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower One Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.