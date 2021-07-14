Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Short Interest Update

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Tower One Wireless stock opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09. Tower One Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14.

About Tower One Wireless

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications structures in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction.

