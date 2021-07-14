Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 9.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,088 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 0.6% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4,288.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $10,708,000. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.21.

MCD traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $237.21. 48,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,431. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.19. The company has a market capitalization of $177.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $184.73 and a twelve month high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.