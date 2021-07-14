Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 79.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,005 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after buying an additional 12,555 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 203,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,490,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $437.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,395,136. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $313.24 and a 1-year high of $439.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $423.87.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

