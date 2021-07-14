Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Has $290,000 Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,180 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 128.4% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 85.4% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,118 shares of company stock worth $59,227,100 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.96. 144,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,164,968. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $162.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.06.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.39.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

