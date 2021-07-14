Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 1,687 Shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the period. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF accounts for about 13.3% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF worth $10,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 21,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 49,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VSMV traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,254. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.01. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $30.51 and a 12-month high of $39.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th.

