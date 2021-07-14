TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE) Short Interest Update

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the June 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 993.1% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 19,584 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the first quarter valued at about $297,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the first quarter valued at about $322,000. 65.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

NYSE PACE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.93. 6,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,676. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $12.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.08. The stock has a market cap of $558.56 million and a PE ratio of -3.48.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

