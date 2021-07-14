Traders Buy Large Volume of Stable Road Acquisition Call Options (NASDAQ:SRAC)

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 11,096 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 162% compared to the average daily volume of 4,228 call options.

NASDAQ:SRAC traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.66. The stock had a trading volume of 37,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,462. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.80. Stable Road Acquisition has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $29.18.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Stable Road Acquisition by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stable Road Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition by 3,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stable Road Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stable Road Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 16.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

