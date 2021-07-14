Traders Buy Large Volume of Vital Farms Call Options (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,189 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 824% compared to the typical volume of 237 call options.

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.86. Vital Farms has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $43.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.14 million and a P/E ratio of 72.20.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $58.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.59%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VITL shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

In other news, Director Brent Drever sold 453,422 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $9,975,284.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,362. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 43,923 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $1,078,748.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,207.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 555,909 shares of company stock valued at $12,381,341.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vital Farms by 10,337.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vital Farms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vital Farms by 1,712.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

