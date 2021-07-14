Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NYSE:TW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $253.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NYSE:TW) to post sales of $253.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tradeweb Markets’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $244.16 million and the highest is $261.00 million. Tradeweb Markets reported sales of $212.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tradeweb Markets will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tradeweb Markets.

In other news, President William Hult sold 79,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $6,776,632.38. Also, CFO Robert J. Warshaw sold 16,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $1,364,273.30. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 971,266 shares of company stock worth $82,393,483.

NYSE:TW opened at $86.53 on Wednesday. Tradeweb Markets has a 1 year low of $50.18 and a 1 year high of $87.88.

Tradeweb Markets Company Profile

Tradeweb Markets Inc builds and operates electronic marketplaces in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's marketplaces facilitate trading in a range of asset classes, including rates, credit, money markets, and equities. It offers pre-trade data and analytics, trade execution, and trade processing, as well as post-trade data, analytics, and reporting services.

