Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travis Perkins from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Shares of TVPKF stock remained flat at $$18.45 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $19.55.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.