Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ TRMR opened at $22.63 on Tuesday. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $22.71.

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

