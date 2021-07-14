Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE:TRIL) Insider Sells $33,907.80 in Stock

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE:TRIL) insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $33,907.80.

Robert Uger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $30,152.42.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $32,814.00.

NYSE:TRIL opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $20.96.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

