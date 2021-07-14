Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Given New C$48.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.50 to C$48.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

TSU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$119.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group to C$205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$177.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$93.89.

Trisura Group stock opened at C$41.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$421.36 million and a PE ratio of 9.74. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of C$15.99 and a twelve month high of C$43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$150.93.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$64.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trisura Group will post 1.6204294 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

