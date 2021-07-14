Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Stake Decreased by Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.

Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,499,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,695 shares during the quarter. Tronox accounts for 9.3% of Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Tronox were worth $64,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tronox in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Tronox by 252.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Tronox in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Tronox in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tronox in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TROX traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.86. 26,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,547. Tronox Holdings plc has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 2.66.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Tronox had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $891.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Tronox’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

TROX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tronox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $958,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,300,041.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $107,732.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,904.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,816 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

