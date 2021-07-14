Truist Financial Begins Coverage on Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY)

Stock analysts at Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 70.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CNVY. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

CNVY opened at $9.41 on Monday. Convey Holding Parent has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $14.29.

In other news, EVP Kyle Stern acquired 38,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $508,531.20. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 1,666,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $21,700,004.34.

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

