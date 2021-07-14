Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tuesday Morning is off-price retailer specializing in name-brand, products for the home, including upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food, toys and seasonal décor, at prices generally below those found in boutique, specialty and department stores, catalogs and on-line retailers. Tuesday Morning is based in Dallas, Texas. “

OTCMKTS TUEM opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Tuesday Morning has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.13.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Tuesday Morning had a negative return on equity of 191.21% and a negative net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $153.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tuesday Morning will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven R. Becker sold 200,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $994,745.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,760,718 shares in the company, valued at $13,720,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven R. Becker sold 96,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $467,709.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,760,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,444,696.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

