Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tufin Software Technologies Ltd develops security software. It provides a security policy management platform which brings automation and analytics to security and network operations. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd is based in Ramat Gan, Israel. “

TUFN has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.25.

NYSE:TUFN opened at $9.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.45 million, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.56. Tufin Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $20.11.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.67% and a negative return on equity of 40.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 24.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 47,074 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,574,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,156,000 after acquiring an additional 510,285 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 872,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 58.0% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 156,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 57,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.16% of the company’s stock.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

