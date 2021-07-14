Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Director Sells $503,640.00 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Director Robert Chess sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $503,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Chess also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Robert Chess sold 4,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $480,400.00.

NASDAQ TWST traded down $8.32 on Wednesday, reaching $111.96. The stock had a trading volume of 337,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,856. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.78. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $51.83 and a 1 year high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 109.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

