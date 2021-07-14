Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Twitter were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 15.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 42.0% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Twitter by 0.5% during the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. reduced their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Twitter from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Twitter from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.95.

Shares of TWTR opened at $69.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.39. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.44 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $168,616.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $96,691.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,886 shares of company stock valued at $4,014,925 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

