Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 670,700 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the June 15th total of 15,460,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TWO opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Two Harbors Investment has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $8.15.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.30% and a return on equity of 13.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.18%.

TWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

In other news, Director Thomas Siering sold 52,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $378,678.48. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 340.0% in the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

