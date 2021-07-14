UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.43 Million Holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 132,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,205 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in SunPower were worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Hall Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPWR opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. SunPower Co. has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $57.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 2.10.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. SunPower had a net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $306.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

SPWR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.42.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 58,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $1,497,015.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 413,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,588,271.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 4,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $93,093.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,274 shares of company stock worth $2,904,827. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

