UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.68 Million Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 62.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 952,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,327,000 after acquiring an additional 364,754 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 153.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 17.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 369,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,246,000 after acquiring an additional 54,246 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $595,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 210.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter.

IRTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $59.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.38. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.57 and a 1 year high of $286.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 1.47.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.35 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

