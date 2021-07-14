UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,200 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPT. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 31,239 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 83,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 18,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Timothy Collier sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $43,460.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,499 shares in the company, valued at $912,962.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $31,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,791 shares of company stock valued at $154,331 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RPT opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1,284.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.65. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

