UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,471 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of KB Home worth $4,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in KB Home by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 31,138 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after buying an additional 46,642 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 17,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KBH shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $38.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.97. KB Home has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $3,031,303.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

