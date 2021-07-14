UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) by 1,527.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,979 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RNA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,647,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 16,639 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 27,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RNA opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.12 and a 12-month high of $37.46. The firm has a market cap of $897.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.75.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 763.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $362,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 20,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $565,212.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,211.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,303 shares of company stock valued at $933,720 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RNA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avidity Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

