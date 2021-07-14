UBS Group AG Has $678,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.70% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $359,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $200,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $825,000.

NYSEARCA KCE opened at $94.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.53. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.97 and a fifty-two week high of $95.38.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

