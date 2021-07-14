UBS Group AG Increases Stock Holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC)

UBS Group AG grew its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NXC stock opened at $17.04 on Wednesday. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $15.54 and a fifty-two week high of $19.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

